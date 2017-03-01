Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman has issued a frank warning about the party’s electoral fate if its standing does not improve in the polls before a general election.

The Labour leader’s spokesman seemed to confirm criticism from Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer, who said yesterday that the party would lose in 2020 if “nothing changes”.

Speaking after Labour failed to hold Copeland in last week’s by-election, Starmer had warned the party had “no prospect” of winning a general election after the “very bad result”.