A mum has claimed an airline left her family “stranded” by refusing to let them board a flight home because her two-year-old had a tantrum on their outbound flight.

Laura Kimber, from Sydney, Australia, alleged that during their outbound flight a Jetstar air hostess had told her to pick up her son who had been throwing himself off his seat onto the floor.

Although her son eventually sat on her lap, the family have claimed an employee approached them after landing to say the behaviour was “unacceptable.”

Kimber told Daily Mail Australia they were told: “Don’t be surprised if you get refused your flight home”.

On the way home, they were reportedly “refused” entry, however the airline claims this was due to “adult behaviour”, not the child.