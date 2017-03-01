A mum has claimed an airline left her family “stranded” by refusing to let them board a flight home because her two-year-old had a tantrum on their outbound flight.
Laura Kimber, from Sydney, Australia, alleged that during their outbound flight a Jetstar air hostess had told her to pick up her son who had been throwing himself off his seat onto the floor.
Although her son eventually sat on her lap, the family have claimed an employee approached them after landing to say the behaviour was “unacceptable.”
Kimber told Daily Mail Australia they were told: “Don’t be surprised if you get refused your flight home”.
On the way home, they were reportedly “refused” entry, however the airline claims this was due to “adult behaviour”, not the child.
Kimber claims that when she was boarding the Jetstar flight to come home, she was told to wait to see if the captain was happy for her to board.
However a staff member reportedly told her: “At this stage you’ve been refused and you’re not going to get on the plane”.
The family was offered a flight back on a different day or a full refund of the ticket, so they chose the refund.
She said she has tried to contact Jetstar and sent in a complaint, but has not yet heard back from them.
A spokesperson for Jetstar told Daily Mail Australia: “On February 22 our crew reported disruptive behaviour by adult passengers at the boarding gate at Hamilton Island Airport.
“Due to the disruptive behaviour, the group of travellers was not accepted for boarding and advised they would be able to travel on the next available flight instead.”
They added that they do not ban passengers from flying due to a child’s behaviour.
The Huffington Post UK has contacted Jetstar for further comment.