A Tory MP has tabled a no confidence motion in House of Commons speaker John Bercow, after his unprecedented attack on Donald Trump.

James Duddridge tabled the motion on Thursday afternoon, having previously told HuffPost UK that Bercow “overstepped the mark” with his comments.

Bercow said he would oppose Trump addressing both houses of parliament if he made a state to visit to Britain, in an unprecedented attack from the normally neutral speaker.