A former White House counsel to Richard Nixon claims Donald Trump may be nearing his own Watergate moment and the end of his presidency.

John Dean said indicted one-time Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is “the link to Russian collusion” and is facing a “checkmate” scenario as the Special Counsel investigation closes in.

He said testimony from Richard Gates, Trump’s deputy campaign manager who pled guilty on Friday to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators, will be a key moment.

If he says Manafort “was acting with Trump’s blessings” then it’s the “end of his presidency”.