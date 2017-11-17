John Lewis Accused Of Ripping Off Children's Author With Their 'Moz The Monster' Christmas Advert

A children’s author who wrote a picture book about a monster under a child’s bed has accused John Lewis of ripping off his story in their Christmas advert.

Chris Riddell, an author from Brighton, shared a video on Twitter where he cut shots of himself going through his book - Mr Underbed - with the corresponding scenes from the advert.

“John Lewis helps themselves to my picture book,” he tweeted on 16 November.

Riddell’s book was published in 2011 and follows the story of Jim, who befriends a loud, snoring monster - Mr Underbed.