John McDonnell Says Theresa May Has Weekend To Form A Government As Jeremy Corbyn Stands 'Ready To Serve'

John McDonnell has imposed a deadline on Theresa May to form a government before Labour steps in.

The shadow chancellor said the Prime Minister has until the end of the weekend to strike a deal to put her back into Number 10, or step aside to allow her rivals to form a coaliton.

Jeremy Corbyn, arriving back at Labour Party headquarters on Friday morning to rapturous applause, said he is ‘ready to serve this country’.

“That’s what we fought this election for and this is the programme we put forward,” he added.