Johnny Depp’s inclusion on the Glastonbury line-up proved to be controversial, and his appearance itself has turned out to be no different.
The Hollywood star has raised eyebrows after cracking a joke about assassinating US president Donald Trump at the festival.
Johnny introduced his 2004 film ‘The Libertine’ during an event, but began talking about religion and President Trump following questions from the 1,500-strong audience.
“I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” he said.
“It is just a question. I’m not insinuating anything - by the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it - when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?
“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living.
“However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”
The joke was met with cheers from the crowd, but has proved to be much more divisive on social media:
Johnny has hit headlines for a number of negative reasons over the last year, namely his acrimonious divorce from Amber Heard.
His latest films have failed to shine at the box office, while the fifth ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ instalment was met with a wave of negative reviews.