Johnny Depp’s inclusion on the Glastonbury line-up proved to be controversial, and his appearance itself has turned out to be no different.

The Hollywood star has raised eyebrows after cracking a joke about assassinating US president Donald Trump at the festival.

Johnny introduced his 2004 film ‘The Libertine’ during an event, but began talking about religion and President Trump following questions from the 1,500-strong audience.

Empics Entertainment Johnny Depp made an appearance at Glastonbury

“I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” he said.

“It is just a question. I’m not insinuating anything - by the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it - when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living.

“However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Empics Entertainment Johnny was met with a rock star reception at the festival

The joke was met with cheers from the crowd, but has proved to be much more divisive on social media:

Johnny Depp I was a HUGE fan...but calling for the assassination of Pres Trump makes me want to boycott your movies! — Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) June 23, 2017

I'm not a Trump fan, far from it in fact. But come on Johnny Depp, turn it in love. Not cool. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) June 23, 2017

I mean, I'm not a fan of the Trump but I wouldn't wish this upon him https://t.co/Lp4dgOM7qE — Sophie Townend (@Ditsy_Soph) June 23, 2017

I'm not a Trump fan, but this is utterly misguided from Johnny Depp. Idiot. — Jamés E Colemanos (@Tedward_edward) June 23, 2017

Johnny Depp needs to be quiet. I'm no particular fan, and certainly not one of Trump's, but don't even joke about assassinating anybody. — Carol May (@ridgeley) June 23, 2017

As a lifelong Depp fan and dedicated opponent of trump, this is still bad enough to make me swear him off. This... https://t.co/IiTGnWPC75 — Ed Willing (@EddieWilling) June 23, 2017

Dear Johnny Depp, while I find Trump disgusting, nauseating & hate what he's doing, I'd never wish for his or any other leader's murder. — Annie (@Anniefromkansas) June 23, 2017

Johnny has hit headlines for a number of negative reasons over the last year, namely his acrimonious divorce from Amber Heard.

