In a wide-ranging interview with The Huffington Post UK about the rise of fake news and the state of journalism, Snow claimed even the BBC had toned down Trump.

Veteran newsreader Jon Snow, who covered Trump rallies in the run-up to the election, said the president’s “menacing and dangerous” rhetoric could seem more mild through the filter of the media.

Reporters must not give in to the “temptation” to “soften” all the “crazy” things Donald Trump says, one of Britain’s most respected journalists has warned.

Citing a BBC report that claimed Trump had urged Americans to blame “the courts” if there were a terror attack, the 69-year-old said: “That’s not what he said. What he actually said was ‘blame the judge and his court’.

“This is a federal judge... [Trump] was much more ferocious than the BBC felt it worth reporting.”

Snow added: “I’m not criticising the BBC.... It illustrates that, to some extent, the media’s in danger of hosing Trump down, actually making it not quite as menacing and dangerous as he might appear.”

Prof Gerry Lanosga, an assistant professor in journalism at Indiana University, agreed there were fears some media were softening Trump.

He told HuffPost UK: “I think there’s certainly a concern about this happening. The Washington press corps might be particularly susceptible to something like Snow describes because of the need for access to the administration.

“And the pressure on journalists from a hostile president seems to be at an all-time high right now.”

But he added he had been “heartened” by how media in the US had been calling out Trump’s falsehoods.

“I think it’s going to a bumpy and fascinating ride to see how this develops,” he said.

Snow’s comments come amid concern among Wall Street Journal reporters that the Rupert Murdoch-owned paper is being too “soft” on the new president, who detests journalists. They are due to meet the paper’s editor-in-chief to discuss their concerns next week.