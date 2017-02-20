Julia Bradbury Calls Term-Time Holiday Ban 'Child Tax' And Urges Parents To Go Anyway

Julia Bradbury has said if families can’t afford to go away with their kids during school holidays, they should just take them out of school in term time.

The former ‘Countryfile’ presenter, who is mum to Zephyr, five, and one-year-old twins Zena and Xanthe, also commented on the amount of time children are kept indoors, saying they spend less time outside every day than prisoners do.

She said if parents have the chance to take their kids on an “adventure”, they should homeschool them because it will be “educational and eye-opening”.

“We as parents are penalised for taking our children away during holiday periods because travel companies jack up prices so ludicrously,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

“It is completely unfair. It’s a child tax - it’s cynical and the [travel] industry needs to stop being so evil.”