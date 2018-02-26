All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Photos Of Justin Trudeau's Son Hadrien In India Capture The Joys Of Travelling With A Toddler

    Proof getting the perfect family photo is difficult even if you're Prime Minister.

    26/02/2018 11:12 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    It takes a lot to upstage Justin Trudeau, but if there was ever anyone up to the job it is his youngest son Hadrien.

    The Canadian Prime Minister has been in India with his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, nine, and three-year-old Hadrien - who is well and truly in the marvellous toddler phase.

    Third children have a reputation for feeling they have to be louder than their siblings to ensure they get heard. Couple that with being in the toddler years and you have a recipe for the funniest collection of family travel snaps

    From face planting at a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi to making friends with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi there’s no doubt Hadrien has been living his best life during this family trip.

    And this is not the first time he has stolen the limelight from his famous father. Scroll down to see Hadrien’s most memorable moments to date:

    • Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock
      Face planting the floor while his family sign a guest book at Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India on 23 Feb 2018
    • Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock
    • Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock
      There is always time for a kiss from dad.
    • PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images
      Always on the look out for a new best friend. Hadrien doesn't think twice about making friends with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on 23 February 2018 with his family.
    • PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images
    • Hindustan Times via Getty Images
      Proof getting the perfect family photo is difficult even if you're Prime Minister, at the Jama Masjid on 22 February 2018 in New Delhi, India.
    • Hindustan Times via Getty Images
    • MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images
      Further proof at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on 18 February 2018. But Trudeau knows there is one thing guaranteed to get a smile out of a toddler...
    • MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images
      Playing aeroplanes!
    • Pool via Getty Images
      Hadrien gives his mum the run around as she takes part in the G20 Summit Spouse Programme on 7 July 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
    • Pool via Getty Images
    • Pool via Getty Images
      You can always trust toddlers to be up to something behind your back.
    • Morris MacMatzen via Getty Images
      Displaying a toddler's innate talent for making an entrance when arriving in Hamburg, Germany on 6 July 2017.
    • Morris MacMatzen via Getty Images
    • Morris MacMatzen via Getty Images
      Why walk when you can fly?
    • Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
      Boldly resisting the temptation to tickle Camilla Duchess of Cornwall with a feather, while she was on an official visit to Canada with Prince Charles on 1 July 2017.
    • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
      Before it all became too much...
    • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
      ... and Hadrien was compelled to make his feelings about the Canada Day celebrations perfectly clear on 1 July 2017 in Ottawan.
    • Andrew Chin via Getty Images
      Nothing gets in the way of nap time - as Hadrien proved during the 38th Annual Vancouver Pride Parade on 31 July 2016.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:parentsfamily timeDadsToddlersthriving parentsfunny kidsIndiajustin trudeauNarendra ModiHadrien TrudeauPrime Minister of Canada

    Conversations