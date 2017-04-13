A BBC presenter has been praised for giving Justine Greening a grilling over the government’s grammar school plans.

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt told the education secretary she was “stuck in a dogma” about grammars.

Speaking on Thursday morning, he said: “The fact is, most people watching this programme who are from ordinary working families... we can assume that’s pretty much everyone who works and they’ve got kids.

“Most of their kids don’t go to grammar schools and won’t go to grammar schools. The vast majority do not.

“You seem to be spending an awful lot of time on this grammar schools thing. Are you really convinced in it?

“And while you’re talking about grammar schools, most teachers say they’re struggling to make ends meet. Parents have got letters from the school saying ‘can we have a fiver, can we have 20 quid to help us get by?’