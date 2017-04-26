Katie Price has revealed her nine-year-old daughter will be releasing a book later this year.

At a press launch for ‘Katie Price Nutrition’, the 38-year-old mum discussed people who comment on her Instagram posts saying Princess is “too grown up”.

“Princess has a book coming out this year so let’s see what they have to say about that,” she told The Sun Online.

“You’ll have to wait and see what it’s about, but if they’re going to moan, that’ll give them something to moan about – but in a good way.”