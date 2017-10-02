Jodi Albert has given birth to her third child with Kian Egan.

The ‘Westlife’ star and former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress welcomed their son, Cobi, on Saturday 30 September at 5.37pm.

Egan shared a photo of their newborn’s feet on Instagram to announce his arrival.

“Our little cub is finally here,” Egan wrote. “Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm. Mummy and baby are doing amazing. We are all so in love with him.”