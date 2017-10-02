Jodi Albert has given birth to her third child with Kian Egan.
The ‘Westlife’ star and former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress welcomed their son, Cobi, on Saturday 30 September at 5.37pm.
Egan shared a photo of their newborn’s feet on Instagram to announce his arrival.
“Our little cub is finally here,” Egan wrote. “Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm. Mummy and baby are doing amazing. We are all so in love with him.”
Albert re-shared Egan’s Instagram post on her own account shortly afterwards.
The couple, who have been together since 2003 and married in May 2009, are also parents to five-year-old Koa and two-year-old Zekey.
Egan and Albert revealed March 2017 they were expecting their third child and excitedly shared on Instagram: “Here we go again, baby no.3 is on the way.”
Congrats to the couple!