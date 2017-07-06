Parents are discussing how old is too old for children to see their mums and dads naked.

Mumsnet user AnotherDime posted the question on the parenting forum on Tuesday 4 July, explaining that her two sons are four and six.

“We are pretty relaxed about talking to each other while one is in the bath or walking from bathroom to bedroom naked,” she wrote.

“Quite often we all sleep naked in our house... my eldest son (six) happened to mention he’d seen mummy naked to one of his teachers today.

“Though she wasn’t overly bothered, she did mention it to me as if I should start to avoid this scenario.”