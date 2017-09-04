North Korean despot Kim Jong Un has a secret son and heir, spies have alleged.

The 33-year-old, who last week oversaw the country’s largest ever nuclear test explosion, is notoriously discreet about his private life and has never made reference to any children he has with wife Ri Sol Ju.

Indeed confirmation that the couple had any children at all first came in 2013 when former basketball star Dennis Rodman became an unlikely guest of the Communist leader and revealed his host had a “beautiful baby daughter.”

KCNA KCNA / Reuters Kim Jong Un has two daughters and a son, spies have alleged

Now Kim Byung-kee of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party has told CNN he had learned from non-National Intelligence sources that the couple’s first child was a boy, born in 2010, and their second was a daughter, born in 2013.

Last week it was revealed Kim had become a father for the third time to another baby girl. Opposition member Yi Wan-yong said the news has been publicly released “because this implies she [his wife Ri Sol Ju] remains an influential figure in North Korea.”

The first child’s gender is significant as it makes him a male heir for the patriarchal bloodline. As the Sunday Times remarks: “For a ruling family whose reign of terror is based on totalitarian tenets of slavish loyalty and subjugation, the producing of a son is crucial.”

The Kim dynasty is officially called the Mount Paektu Bloodline and is a three-generation lineage of North Korean leadership, descending from the country’s first leader Kim Il Sung in 1948. The narrative seeks to prove the Kims are the only governing possibility in North Korea.

The Paektu bloodline is named after a desolate volcano on the North Korean-China border, with the image of the volcano emblazoned on the country’s national emblem and lending its name to everything from rockets to power stations. As early as 2009, North Korea called Kim Jong Un “the General of Paektu.”

Kim Il Sung saved the Korean Peninsula, according to the official Pyongyang narrative, with daring guerrilla raids against Japanese invaders from his base on the slopes of Paektu.