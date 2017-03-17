KitchenAid Called 'Sexist' For Advertising Pink Cooking Appliances 'For Women'

Kitchen appliance brand KitchenAid has found itself in hot water over an advert on its website featuring pink products.

The ad, which featured the products under the caption “KitchenAid For Women”, was tweeted by writer Hazel Davis, who said it was an example of sexism, and it wasn’t long before others agreed.

KitchenAid has since apologised for the ad, saying it didn’t mean to cause offence.

The brand added that the pink products are designed to raise awareness of breast cancer, with some of the proceeds going to a breast cancer charity.

Following feedback, the company is in the process of removing the ad in its current form.