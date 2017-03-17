KitchenAid Called 'Sexist' For Advertising Pink Cooking Appliances 'For Women'

Kitchen appliance brand KitchenAid has found itself in hot water over an advert on its website featuring pink products.
The ad, which featured the products under the caption “KitchenAid For Women”, was tweeted by writer Hazel Davis, who said it was an example of sexism, and it wasn’t long before others agreed.
KitchenAid has since apologised for the ad, saying it didn’t mean to cause offence.
The brand added that the pink products are designed to raise awareness of breast cancer, with some of the proceeds going to a breast cancer charity.
Following feedback, the company is in the process of removing the ad in its current form.
On Friday 17 March, Davis tweeted a photo of the ad with the caption: “Are you actually serious, KitchenAid?
#letkitchenappliancesbekitchenappliances #everydaysexism @LetToysBeToys.”
Others commented on the image to say they found it “patronising.”
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Davis said she was so “incensed” by the image that she immediately tweeted it.
“Various people have pointed out that it’s a charity campaign to raise cancer awareness but to me it seems reductive and clumsy,” she said.
“Nowhere on the ad, until you looked much further, did it say anything about the charity, it was just a sea of bright pink with the words ‘for women’ which I am so, so, so sick of seeing.
“Why does everything to do with women have to be pink? Why can’t I care about cancer awareness and buy red items?”
In response to her tweet, KitchenAid UK tweeted Davis to say pink is a “symbol of hope,” but she’s not happy with that response.
“If that’s the case, why isn’t it for men as well?” she questioned.
“Moreover, these items are not cheap by any stretch, so it’s extremely unlikely you’d buy a ‘novelty’ pink item as a charity endeavour.
“Therefore, the idea that it’s a special range is a bit iffy. It’s clearly been marketed in the same old ‘women like pink’ mould. Yawn, yawn, yawn.”
In response to the criticism, Alessandra Romagna, a marketing director at KitchenAid, told The Huffington Post UK: “We apologise for any offence caused. The web page has been removed.
“Our intention was to highlight the ‘Cook for the Cure’ program, which gives people with a passion for cooking a way to support a meaningful cause.
“The program raises funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer. From pink products and celebrity chef auctions to home-based fundraising events.”
The Cook for the Cure programme was launched in 2001 in partnership with American breast cancer charity the Susan G. Komen Foundation. It now operates worldwide, with some proceeds from the UK products going to the charity Breast Cancer Heaven.
“The partnership between KitchenAid and Susan G. Komen has raised over $10.7 million (£8.6 million) in the past 15 years,” Romagna said.