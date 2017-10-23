Mum-Of-Three 'Sleeping On Cousin's Floor Due To Universal Credit Delays'

The Universal Credit crisis has led to people sleeping on floors, as foodbanks plead for more donations, MPs said today.

Days after a bruising vote in favour of “pausing” the government’s flagship welfare reform, an emergency debate heard shocking stories of hardship caused by problems with the policy.

Seema Malhotra, Labour MP for Felton and Heston, told the Commons delays in initial payments had forced some of her constituents into destitution.

“One of whom, a mother of three, [is] currently sleeping on her cousin’s floor evicted from her home because of non payment of rent due to Universal Credit delays,” Malhotra said.

And Labour’s Frank Field, chair of the Commons Work and Pensions Committee, said a foodbank in his Birkenhead constituency had contacted partners in Universal Credit test areas to find out how it had affected them.

“On that basis, they suggest in the coming year, not just Christmas, they need to raise an additional 15 tonnes of food,” Field said.

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke didn’t attend the debate, with the government instead represented by minister Damian Hinds.