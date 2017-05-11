Jeremy Corbyn has agreed to toughen up Labour’s general election message on immigration and Brexit after concerns the party’s manifesto could turn off its working class vote. HuffPost UK has learned that the draft policy programme was amended at a crunch meeting on Thursday to make clear that EU ‘freedom of movement’ would ‘end’ under a Labour government. And as well as “fair rules and reasonable management” of migration, a new pledge to “control” immigration was inserted following concerns from senior party figures and trade unions. A reference to migrant workers undercutting the wages of British citizens has also been restored to the text, after having been omitted from the draft. Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer won agreement at the ‘Clause V’ meeting of the party - at which senior MPs and unions finalise the manifesto - to make the policy on EU workers much clearer.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer

Lines that “freedom of movement will end” and that Labour would oversee a “new system” were not opposed when raised by Starmer, one of those present said. A precise form of words is being worked on by manifesto chief Andrew Fisher, but the message will be unambiguous. Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott also succeeded in restoring a line about removing students from the Government’s official measure of net migration. There manifesto still declares that the Tories have “scapegoated immigrants to divert from their own failings” and has no commitment to actually reduce the numbers coming into the country. It insists that the party will make no “false promises on immigration numbers”, as the Conservatives have done with their broken pledge to cut net migration to under 100,000 a year. The target set by David Cameron in 2010 has never been met and recent figures put it at 273,000. Unlike the leaked draft manifesto, which promised 1,000 new border guards, the number has been cut to 500.

PA Wire/PA Images Jeremy Corbyn

Amid fears that the Tories will target Corbyn’s “pacifism”, the manifesto’s language on combating terrorism was also strengthened. An earlier reference which hinted at Corbyn’s personal stance on the nuclear deterrent - “any prime minister should be extremely cautious about ordering the use of weapons of mass destruction which would result in the indiscriminate killing of millions of innocent civilians” - was cut. The Tories have barely started their attacks on the Labour leader’s backing for unilateral nuclear disarmament and his record opposing Nato’s military operations. Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said on the BBC on Thursday: “Jeremy Corbyn...he’s essentially a pacifist and would be a very dangerous leader if ever put in charge of our country”. As well as a firm pledge to renew the Trident nuclear weapons system and spend more on defence, a new line was added to make clear the party supported nuclear power.

Corbyn emerged after the meeting to say that it had “unanimously agreed” the manifesto, the final version of which would appear next week. “We’ve amended the draft document that was put forward, in the most informed, interesting, sensible discussion and debate in our party,” he said. Normally, Clause V meetings are just a rubber stamp of an agreed manifesto but a string of small amendments were passed, although the draft document leaked overnight was not the one presented on Thursday. Very few suggested changes were rejected, but one from the GMB union to remove a reference to a fracking ban was not upheld by the meeting. Another suggestion by NEC member Pete Willsman - to get the homeless to work on farms in return for lodgings - was also turned down. Among the other changes were a new commitment to tackle female genital mutilation (FGM) and a new pledge to “work towards” reversing cuts to council budgets. Clearer language on fighting domestic violence was moved into the ‘Justice’ section of the manifesto too.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott