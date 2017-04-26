Labour Peer Tables 'Regret Motion' In Final Act Of Defiance Against NHS Cuts

Labour will use the final day of Parliament before the general election to stage a last-ditch attempt to protect student nurse bursaries from Tory cuts.

In a final act of defiance, Lord Clark of Windermere has called for a Lords debate on an ‘outrageous’ government decision to scrap bursaries for trainee health workers.

Blogging for Huff Post UK, Lord Clark says he has tabled a ‘Regret Motion’ against Conservative plans to end the bursary scheme for student nurses and those studying health-related degrees from this autumn.

The motion is set to be debated in the Lords on Thursday and is expected to be among its final business before Parliament dissolves on May 3.

It reads:

‘Lord Clark of Windermere to move that this House regrets that the Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) Regulations 2017, which pave the way for students of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals to receive loans rather than bursaries, have already been seen to discourage degree applications by a quarter, at the same time as Brexit has already reduced European Union migrant nursing and midwifery registrations by over 90 per cent; and that these factors risk turning an increasing problem in the National Health Service into a chronic one that potentially puts at risk safe levels of staffing.’

The former Cabinet minister says the number of trained European healthcare workers applying to come to Britain has fallen dramatically since the Brexit referendum and blamed Theresa May’s refusal to guarantee residency for EU nationals.

“This is a tragic situation which ministers are about to make worse by risking the future recruitment of UK students. In a rather outrageous move they plan to change the time-honoured practice of training nurses and midwives, by requiring them to fund their own courses,” Lord Windermere says.

“These professions are far from well-paid, yet the decision to scrap the bursary scheme from this autumn will see student nurses and midwives paying fees of £9000 for each year of a three-year course. Add in living costs and they will begin their nursing career with debts approaching £50,000.”