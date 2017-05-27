Labour Uses FA Cup Final Day To Pledge Crackdown On Ticket Touts

Labour has pledged to clamp down on ticket touts and force Premier League clubs to invest more in grassroots football.

Arsenal, Jeremy Corbyn’s favoured team, take on Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Labour leader is using the clash as an opportunity to remind voters of his party’s manifesto commitment to ensure five per cent of the Premier League’s broadcast income is diverted to lower level clubs.

“The FA Cup final marks the greatest day of the football season,” Corbyn said.

“Millions of football fans across the country, including myself, are eagerly awaiting kick off this evening at Wembley.

“Despite the game we all love receiving lucrative domestic and international TV deals, the grassroots game has been shamefully starved of funding over recent years.

“Too often, youth football teams cannot find pitches to play on and when they do they are expensive and the facilities are not fit for purpose.

“All-weather pitches are like gold-dust and coaching badges can cost unaffordable amounts. Under these circumstances, it is no surprise we are not nurturing the talent that we all know exists within the beautiful game.”