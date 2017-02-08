Lady Gaga Hits Back At Super Bowl Body-Shamers: 'I’m Proud Of My Body And You Should Be Proud Of Yours'

Lady Gaga has hit back at body-shamers who made comments about her figure during her Super Bowl performance.
The ‘Bad Romance’ singer received cruel remarks about her stomach after she appeared in a football jersey-inspired crop top and glittery knickers on Sunday.
But in true Gaga-style, she responded to the comments with an empowering message about body-positivity.
“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she said on Instagram.
“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.”
body Gaga’s post comes after many wrote negative comments about her figure on social media, such as: “I just feel like #Gaga’s dough belly should’ve been tucked in better.”
Thankfully, her Little Monsters were on standby to put the haters in their place.
Gaga ended her latest post by encouraging her fans to be unapologetic for who they are, before thanking them for their support.
“Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions,” she said.
“Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”