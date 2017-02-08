Lady Gaga Hits Back At Super Bowl Body-Shamers: 'I’m Proud Of My Body And You Should Be Proud Of Yours'

Lady Gaga has hit back at body-shamers who made comments about her figure during her Super Bowl performance.

The ‘Bad Romance’ singer received cruel remarks about her stomach after she appeared in a football jersey-inspired crop top and glittery knickers on Sunday.

But in true Gaga-style, she responded to the comments with an empowering message about body-positivity.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she said on Instagram.

“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.”