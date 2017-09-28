Laura Kuenssberg is no stranger to receiving abuse and threats online for her work, but Wednesday saw things particularly ramped up thanks to an article published by left-wing blog The Canary. The BBC political editor had already been receiving delights such as this on Twitter:

Blatant tory propaganda once again from gruppenfuhrer Kuenssberg, she really is a disgusting fascist bitch isn't she. — Blue Frog (@kissagod) September 26, 2017

Kuenssberg has faced a barrage of criticism and vile abuse ever since she was accused of bias in a question to Jeremy Corbyn in late 2015. So it was not a total shock, though still deeply concerning, when reports emerged claiming she had been assigned a bodyguard while reporting on the Labour party conference. Despite revelations about vile abuse directed at her, many felt it appropriate to question why she needed a bodyguard at all.

So @bbclaurak, I've heard that you only have your bodyguard when you're on camera. Surely if you actually were "at risk" at #Lab17 the risk to you would be far greater off camera. I revert to my original postulate that "you're just a LYING hack" #BBCBias #JC4PM #LyingToriesOut — Gary Smith (@scopevale) September 27, 2017

Then the Canary published its article. The pro-Corbyn site initially claimed that Kuenssberg was speaking at a fringe event of the upcoming Tory party conference, which begins on Sunday.

We need to talk about Laura Kuenssberg. She’s listed as a speaker at the Tory Party conferencehttps://t.co/KuGJsIc61m — The Canary (@TheCanarySays) September 27, 2017

The article read: “The news raises questions about the impartiality of the journalist and her organisation. Again.” It included a screengrab of the speakers’ list for an event organised by the Centre for Social Justice, the centre-right think tank founded by Iain Duncan Smith, and the Living Wage Foundation. But the listing the Canary based its story on merely stated Kuenssberg had been “invited”. The BBC publicly responded by explaining that no, she was not speaking at the event and never had been.

@bbclaurak is not speaking at this @csjthinktank event. At Labour & Conservative conferences to report impartially for @BBCNews https://t.co/9BWCRLKoXC — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) September 27, 2017

@jimwaterson is right, we can confirm Laura isn’t speaking, and she never was going to. End of. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) September 27, 2017

The Canary amended its article, but that didn’t stop this sort of thing being sent to her...

Fuck you @bbclaurak, you arrogant Tory scum bitch — Craig Skeaping (@Redsfan1977) September 27, 2017

She's supposed to report impartially, really? That'll be news to listeners! Can't she at least be dismissed for gross incompetence then? — Jo Lxix (@L_X_I_X) September 27, 2017

As part of Jeremy Corbyn’s headline speech, the Labour leader referenced the horrific abuse received by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, and led the crowd in a standing ovation for her. He said: “The campaign led by the Tories and their loyal media was nasty and personal - and it fuelled abuse online. “And no-one was a target of that more than Diane Abbott.” Daily Mirror deputy editor Kevin Maguire drew parallels with the treatment of Kuenssberg.

And I trust everybody backing Abbott will also support BBC's @bbclaurak, another target of appalling misogyny https://t.co/qwrFGhrdrT — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 27, 2017

Alas, this prompted another wave, with some denying she had suffered any abuse and others suggesting she “deserved” any she did receive...

Utter tripe to suggest Kuennsberg is the victim of any misogyny- she deserves every ounce of the abuse she gets- it's not misogynistic. Hugely disappointed in this post — OurHandsAreTied (@nwje) September 27, 2017

Where's the evidence for this? She's attacked for being biased, not being a woman. — mikems (@socialistMike) September 27, 2017

And, of course, this sort of gem always pops up:

How about defending the victims of misandry — John Dowson (@JohnDowson3) September 27, 2017

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband also called on The Canary to delete or further amend their article, also drawing on Corbyn’s speech:

Its clear she isn’t speaking. Jeremy said today we don’t tolerate abuse. Can you now withdraw/delete/correct. https://t.co/zC3CUYliVZ — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 27, 2017

While the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox also slammed the story:

This is pathetic reporting from the Canary, worthy of Breitbart. https://t.co/vu7l7HYxpM — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) September 27, 2017