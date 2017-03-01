LEGO Has Lift Off On Launch Of 'Women Of NASA' Figures

After years spent living in the shadows of their male colleagues, 2017 has well and truly thrust the women of NASA into the spotlight.
Following in the footsteps of the critically-acclaimed ‘Hidden Figures’ film, which showcased the African-American women at the space agency, Lego has now announced they will be launching a ‘Women of NASA’ collection.
In the ultimate display of girl power, the set has received the required 10,000 supporters and as a result will be appearing on shelves soon.
Designed by Lego competition winner and deputy editor of MIT News, Maia Weinstock, Lego spokesperson Lise Dydensborg said: “As a science editor and writer, with a strong personal interest for space exploration... Maia Weinstock’s Women of NASA project was a way for her to celebrate accomplished women in the STEM professions.”
The final concept features five women who helped send rockets into outer space and land man on the moon – not too shabby.
Including Margaret Hamilton, a computer scientist and the person responsible for developing on-board flight software for the Apollo missions to the moon.
Katherine Johnson, mathematician and space scientist, known for calculating and verifying trajectories for the Mercury and Apollo programs.
Nancy Grace Roman, one of the first female executives at NASA and known as the ‘Mother of Hubble’ for her role in developing the Hubble Space telescope.
Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space in 1992, and Sally Ride, an astronaut, physicist and educator.
Not only will the set have the figurines but also a desktop frame that displays a photo of the reams of code that landed astronauts on the moon, a microscale Hubble telescope, a mini space shuttle, rocket boosters and other instruments.
A date has not yet been confirmed for in-store release.