LEGO Has Lift Off On Launch Of 'Women Of NASA' Figures

After years spent living in the shadows of their male colleagues, 2017 has well and truly thrust the women of NASA into the spotlight. Following in the footsteps of the critically-acclaimed ‘Hidden Figures’ film, which showcased the African-American women at the space agency, Lego has now announced they will be launching a ‘Women of NASA’ collection.

LEGO

In the ultimate display of girl power, the set has received the required 10,000 supporters and as a result will be appearing on shelves soon. Designed by Lego competition winner and deputy editor of MIT News, Maia Weinstock, Lego spokesperson Lise Dydensborg said: “As a science editor and writer, with a strong personal interest for space exploration... Maia Weinstock’s Women of NASA project was a way for her to celebrate accomplished women in the STEM professions.”

7 months after liftoff... My @LegoNASAWomen project celebrating the history of @WomenNASA has cleared the tower!! 🚀 https://t.co/rcyjANsVD9 pic.twitter.com/5kPKqsZ4Iv — Maia Weinstock (@20tauri) February 28, 2017

The final concept features five women who helped send rockets into outer space and land man on the moon – not too shabby. Including Margaret Hamilton, a computer scientist and the person responsible for developing on-board flight software for the Apollo missions to the moon. Katherine Johnson, mathematician and space scientist, known for calculating and verifying trajectories for the Mercury and Apollo programs.