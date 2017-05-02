Lena Dunham Opens Up About OCD And Anxiety: 'There's No Shame In Asking For Help'

Lena Dunham has opened up about her anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in a powerful video hoping to break down mental health stigma.

The ‘Girls’ creator, who has spoken about her mental and physical health in the past (she also suffers from endometriosis), has teamed up with the Child Mind Institute, a charity working with children struggling from mental health issues and learning disorders.

In the video, which was shared exclusively by People Magazine, the 30-year-old says she is grateful that her parents were comfortable talking about mental health issues, as it helped her cope with her illness.