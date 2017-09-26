Liam Fox's 'Madhouse' Brexit Plan Will See UK Flooded With Low-Standard Food, Farming Union Warns

Liam Fox’s “madhouse” claims of a free trade boom after Brexit will lead to the UK flooded with lower-standard food, one of the country’s top farming union officials has warned.

Guy Smith, vice president of the National Farmers Union, claimed free trade was a “myth” as so many countries subsidise their agricultural sectors.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has repeatedly talked up the benefits of free trade deals with countries such as the US and Canada after the UK leaves the EU, but there are concerns over contrasting standards between Britain and farms across the Atlantic.

Speaking at a fringe event at Labour’s annual conference in Brighton on Monday evening, Smith said: “It’s a myth. There is no free trade in food in the world.”

He went on: “If you offered British farmers the chance to compete in a world where no farmers from Japan to US and Canada got any support, we’d probably say bring it on, we’ve got the chutzpah, the necessary skills, the climate, the crops, the livestock, we’ll take on anyone.

“But what we’re rightly wary of is competing against other farmers in other parts of the world who either have greater levels of support than we do, or who have lower costs because of lighter regulation and lower standards.

“That isn’t a level playing field, that isn’t an equal opportunity, that is the economics of the madhouse that will lead to us simply sucking in foods from other parts of the world produced to different standards.

“We don’t think that’s a very sensible scenario for anyone to just sign up to some ideological idea that free trade actually exists where I don’t think it does.”