Liam Payne has opened up about his favourite part of being a dad to baby Bear.
The 23-year-old singer, who is currently doing promo for his debut solo single ‘Strip That Down’, recorded a Q&A Facebook live video on 22 May with fans.
And of course, questions about parenthood were bound to crop up.
When asked if he was enjoying being a dad, he replied: “I love being a parent, it’s the best thing in the world.”
Payne, who welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Cheryl on 22 March 2017, added: “I got to spend the weekend at home. I got to do bath time with my son which is the highlight of my day.
“There were many smiles in the bath tub.”
The new dad also revealed he’d been watching a film in bed with Bear that morning, again repeating that being a dad was “the best thing in the world”.
Payne has been giving updates about family life with Cheryl and Bear during his promotional interviews.
In an interview with Capital FM on Saturday 20 May, he spoke about how Cheryl feels about her body after giving birth.
“Pregnancy is hard to deal with,” he said. “It’s that first pair of jeans you can’t get into and she thinks she’s massive but she’s lost everything.
“She’s lost all the baby weight and she’s like: ‘Oh, I’m so big’ and I’m looking at her going ‘You are insane, woman!’”