Liam Payne has opened up about his favourite part of being a dad to baby Bear.

The 23-year-old singer, who is currently doing promo for his debut solo single ‘Strip That Down’, recorded a Q&A Facebook live video on 22 May with fans.

And of course, questions about parenthood were bound to crop up.

When asked if he was enjoying being a dad, he replied: “I love being a parent, it’s the best thing in the world.”