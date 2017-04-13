Labour has been thrown into chaos in Liverpool, after a leaked email reportedly revealed councillors were refusing to hand out leaflets for the party’s own mayoral candidate.

A message sent from council cabinet member Steve Munby to his colleagues allegedly said the leaflet “makes the Ed stone look like a masterpiece”.

He also warned it would remind people of Militant, the hard-left insurgency which overtook Liverpool city council in the 1980s at the height of Labour’s internal crisis.

The leaflet in question, to promote Liverpool City Region mayoral candidate Steve Rotherham, was titled: “The Tories don’t understand us, they never have.”

It features a string of images, including one of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and an old view of the city’s landmark Albert Dock.