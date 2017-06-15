British fashion designers have taken to social media to show support for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The fire broke out in the 24-storey building just after 1.15am on Wednesday 14 June. At least 17 people died - with the number expected to rise, according to Scotland Yard.

In an effort to support the hundreds of residents who have been evacuated from their homes, British designers have taken to social media to inform the public of ways to help those affected.