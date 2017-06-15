British fashion designers have taken to social media to show support for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.
The fire broke out in the 24-storey building just after 1.15am on Wednesday 14 June. At least 17 people died - with the number expected to rise, according to Scotland Yard.
In an effort to support the hundreds of residents who have been evacuated from their homes, British designers have taken to social media to inform the public of ways to help those affected.
Alice Temperley, who has dressed the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Amber Heard - took to Instagram yesterday to list places people can drop off donations.
“Tragedy on our doorstep,” she wrote. “So incredibly sad.”
Fashion photographer, Nick Knight also shared drop off points for donations of clothes, food - or anything people can offer.
“If anybody thinks they can help by dropping off clothes, water, food,” he wrote.
“People have lost all their clothes and possessions in a dreadful fire.”
British fashion duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi of Preen, who have a storelocated near the tower, shared details for The Rugby Portbello Trust.
“Please help, we all have so much and they are left with nothing,” they wrote.
Accessories designer Charlotte Olympia - who is well-loved for her cat-like velvet slippers - also has a store located within the area.
“This is right in our neighbourhood,” she wrote.
“Please do what you can to help.”