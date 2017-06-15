All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    15/06/2017 11:45 BST | Updated 15/06/2017 13:12 BST

    London Fire: British Designers Come Together To Support Victims Of Grenfell Tower

    'Please help, we all have so much and they are left with nothing.'

    British fashion designers have taken to social media to show support for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. 

    The fire broke out in the 24-storey building just after 1.15am on Wednesday 14 June. At least 17 people died - with the number expected to rise, according to Scotland Yard.

    In an effort to support the hundreds of residents who have been evacuated from their homes, British designers have taken to social media to inform the public of ways to help those affected. 

    Jack Taylor via Getty Images
    Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 15, 2017 in London, England. 

    Alice Temperley, who has dressed the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Amber Heard - took to Instagram yesterday to list places people can drop off donations.

    “Tragedy on our doorstep,” she wrote. “So incredibly sad.” 

    Fashion photographer, Nick Knight also shared drop off points for donations of clothes, food - or anything people can offer. 

    “If anybody thinks they can help by dropping off clothes, water, food,” he wrote. 

    “People have lost all their clothes and possessions in a dreadful fire.”

    A post shared by Nick Knight (@nick_knight) on

    British fashion duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi of Preen, who have a storelocated near the tower, shared details for The Rugby Portbello Trust

    “Please help, we all have so much and they are left with nothing,” they wrote. 

    Accessories designer Charlotte Olympia - who is well-loved for her cat-like velvet slippers - also has a store located within the area. 

    “This is right in our neighbourhood,” she wrote. 

    “Please do what you can to help.”

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleFashionwhats-workingCharitygrenfell tower firegrenfell towerFashion DesignersNick KnightAlice Temperley

    Conversations