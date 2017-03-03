'Emmerdale' Star Lucy Pargeter Hid First IVF Attempt From Bosses As She Feared For Her Career

‘Emmerdale’ actress Lucy Pargeter revealed she hid her first IVF attempt from her bosses at ITV.

The 39-year-old, who is currently pregnant with twins with her partner Rudi Coleano, said she was worried how the news would affect her career.

Pargeter, who is already mum to 11-year-old Lola, said on ‘This Morning’ on 2 March: “I was keeping it a secret from work the first time around.

“You don’t want to give them the indication you could be off in nine months so you have to be careful.”