Lucy Pargeter has shared her top tips for parents-to-be going through IVF after experiencing the fertility treatment herself.
The ‘Emmerdale’ actress, who is currently expecting twins with her partner Rudi Coleano, fell pregnant on her second round of IVF.
The 40-year-old, who is also mum to 11-year-old Lola, said she’s keen to speak about her experience to educate other couples who aren’t able to fall pregnant, though she clarified that her tips are anecdotal and not scientifically proven.
“I’ve been asked for my top
#IVF tips so much, [so] I’m going to give my opinion, I’m no doctor and have no medical qualifications so my advice is...” she tweeted on Monday 20 March.
Pargeter then posted a series of tweets with her advice on choosing clinics, how couples can cope emotionally and how women can change their diet.
Pargeter’s final tweet, which encouraged couples to have support around them to cry and talk to, had the most engagement with 354 likes.
Her fans on Twitter praised her for her views and advice.
“What a lovely, unbiased view on
#IVF such meaningful words,” one person commented.
The mum previously revealed she hid her first IVF attempt from her bosses at ITV. Pargeter said on ‘This Morning’ on 2 March: “I was keeping it a secret from work the first time around.
“You don’t want to give them the indication you could be off in nine months so you have to be careful.”