Makeup Artist Criticised For Transforming White Model Into A 'Woman Of Another Culture'

A makeup artist has been criticised for posting a photo of a beauty look that appeared to transform a white model into a woman of a different race.

The Los Angeles-based makeup artist, @paintdatface, who posted the image to Instagram account on Sunday 28 May, has since deleted it.

In the original post, the MUA explained that “as an artist and visionary,” he had “become bored of ‘glam’ and done-up looks that we find all over social media”.

“This is a transformation that I’ve been holding back from releasing for a while now, solely because of the fear I’ve had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me,” he wrote.

“This is not about a race change. This is about one woman acknowledging, embracing and celebrating the beauty of another woman’s culture.”

But people took to Twitter to call the makeup artist out for cultural appropriation.