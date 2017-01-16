All Sections
    16/01/2017 15:20 GMT

    Mark Hamill Reads Donald Trump Tweet About Meryl Streep As The Joker

    So good.

    Mark Hamill has lived up to all of our hopes and continued his brilliant readings of Donald Trump tweets as The Joker.

    For his second instalment, the actor has chosen the President-Elect’s petty swipe at Meryl Streep after her Golden Globes speech.

    This is what he said:

    And here’s what it sounds like as The Joker:

    The bizarre fledgling tradition began shortly after New Year’s Eve when it was pointed out Trump’s festive message sounded like something a movie villain would say.

    Hamill, who voiced The Joker in the New Batman Adventures cartoon series, picked up on the suggestion and duly obliged:

     

    Mr Hamill, please continue this great and excellent tradition.

