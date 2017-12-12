Theresa May has been warned she faces a Commons defeat unless she gives MPs a ‘meaningful’ vote that could delay a bad deal on Brexit.

A day before an expected Commons showdown, leading Tory rebel Dominic Grieve stepped up his demand that Parliament should get a binding vote on the terms and timing of the UK’s exit from the EU.

And with Grieve and fellow Tory rebels threatening to stand firm, No10 hinted for the first time that there could be a U-turn to give MPs “clarity” about its intentions.

The former Attorney General told BBC Radio 4′s World at One programme: “I don’t see any possibility of me backing down on this at all. One has to stand up for one’s principles.

Asked how many Tory backbenchers agreed, he replied: “I think enough, if this comes to a vote, to defeat the Government.”

Up to 20 Tory rebels could line up to inflict a humiliating defeat on May - just days after she hailed her triumph in getting a provisional Brexit deal with Brussels.