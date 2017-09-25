McVitie's 'Thins' Contain More Fat And Sugar Than Regular Chocolate Digestives

Eating smaller biscuits may seem like a good way to cut sugar and fat from your diet, but new research suggests it could have the opposite effect.

Consumer testers Which? compared the nutritional values of McVities Nibbles and Thins with standard McVities milk chocolate digestives and found that the smaller snacks were less healthy.

Regular chocolate digestives contain 8.2g of saturated fat per 100g compared to Thins, which have 13.4g of saturated fat per 100g.

What’s more, eating Nibbles instead of a standard chocolate digestive would mean consuming 77% more saturated fat.

It’s worth noting though that McVitie’s does not market Thins or Nibbles as healthier alternatives to digestives. Instead, the researchers were merely commenting on the potential public perception of foods, reminding us all that smaller doesn’t necessarily mean healthier.