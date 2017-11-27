Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Is A Tribute To Princess Diana

Meghan Markle wore a green crewneck dress by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H. for her first interview as Prince Harry’s fiancée.

The couple revealed how Harry ensured that his mother’s presence would be felt throughout their wedding preparations, as they chatted to the BBC’s Mishal Hussein, hours after announcing Harry had proposed to the ‘Suits’ actress earlier this month.

“The [engagement] ring is yellow gold because that’s her [Markle’s] favourite,” he explained.

“And the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection to make sure that she’s with us on this - on this crazy journey together.”

Markle added: “It’s beautiful, and he designed it, it’s incredible.”

And Harry stopped things from becoming overly emotional by quipping: “Yeah, make sure it stays on that finger.”