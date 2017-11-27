Before falling for Prince Harry’s charms (and accepting his proposal), Meghan Markle was just another actress trying to make a name for herself.

Prior to hitting pay dirt playing lawyer Rachel Zane on the US drama ‘Suits’, Meghan had more than her fair share of blink-and-you’ll-miss-her bit-parts.

OK, so the vast majority of her roles would have passed British audiences by unless you’ve got a thing for made-for-TV Hallmark movies (no judgement here), or the US version of ‘Deal Or No Deal’.

But whilst most people were focusing on Jennifer Aniston’s turn as a sex-mad dentist in the 2011 big screen hit ‘Horrible Bosses’, they probably didn’t realise it was Meghan who played the the FedEx delivery girl who was hit on by Jason Sudeikis’s character Kurt.

Alas, it looks like she’ll now be retiring from the acting world, with the seventh series of ‘Suits’ rumoured to be her swansong ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry next year. So what better time to cast a collective eye over some of the highlights on her CV?