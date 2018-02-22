Mental Health Charities Slam The Sun For Calling Anti-Depressants ‘Happy Pills’

Shame on you @TheSun , you really have no idea do you. Happy Pills! Fuming. pic.twitter.com/T6b3Ni9pe2 — jonathan gravell (@jonathangravel1) February 22, 2018

Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, which are working together on the mental health anti-stigma campaign Time to Change, said referring to the drugs as such “does a great deal to trivialise and stigmatise mental health conditions such as depression and reinforces the idea that mental health problems are not taken as seriously as physical health problems.” The joint statement added: “After all, this same approach would never be taken towards medication for say heart conditions or diabetes. “We know that already too many people with mental health problems are made to feel ashamed and isolated. Trivialising depression and anti-depressants makes it even harder for those of us facing these issues to speak out and seek support.” The study, which was led by researchers at the University of Oxford, examined trials involving nearly 120,000 people, including patients taking 21 commonly prescribed anti-depressants. The research found all the drugs were more effective than a placebo. Online reaction to the Sun’s headline has also been critical. Journalist Nicola Furbisher tweeted: “Here we go again. Know I’m shouting into the void but please, quit with the ‘happy pills’. “I know it makes your headline fit, but it’s so damned misleading and irresponsible. Anti-depressants do not make you ‘happy’, they help you stay alive. Oh, and no-one ‘pops’ them ffs.”

Here we go again. Know I’m shouting into the void @TheSun but please, quit with the ‘happy pills’. I know it makes your headline fit, but it’s so damned misleading and irresponsible. #Antidepressants do not make you ‘happy’, they help you stay alive. Oh, & no-one ‘pops’ them ffs — Nicola Furbisher (@NicolaFurbisher) February 22, 2018

This is another reason why I hate The Sun. Calling them happy pills is irresponsible. If I didn't take those "happy pills" for a year and a half would i even be alive right now? Who knows.



Stop treating shit like this as a joke. People who take anti depressants don't like it! https://t.co/1IN6za9RSc — Kirsty Spencer ❤ 131145 (@kirstyspencer_) February 22, 2018

Kirsty Spencer added: “Calling them happy pills is irresponsible. If I didn’t take those ‘happy pills’ for a year and a half would I even be alive right now? Who knows?” The statement from Mind and Rethink Mental Illness continued: “With suicide still a leading cause of death for certain groups in society, anything that discourages people from seeking help is potentially very dangerous. “Headlines such as this risk affecting the opinions and behaviours of millions currently struggling, unseen, from depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.

There are many reasons why The Sun newspaper is vile. Today these reasons include its front-page describing anti-depressants as "happy pills." We don't "pop" them to feel happy, but to alleviate severe symptoms that completely disrupt our lives & often involve self-harm & suicide — Adam Warne (@adamwarnepoet) February 22, 2018

Do the Sun not think any of their readers are on 'happy pills'? Or do they think their readers are too stupid to mind being insulted and belittled regarding mental health? — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) February 22, 2018

In utter disbelief @TheSun People wonder why there is still a stigma attached to mental health, to use the term “happy pills” unbelievable https://t.co/wwYe6sL4vE — Aaron Corria (@brotectors) February 22, 2018

I have Cyclothymia coupled with Recurrent Depressive Disorder. #antidepressants aren’t ‘happy pills’. I don’t ‘pop’ them. They take the edge of my condition enough that I can manage it & not feel constantly suicidal. Fuck The Sun & Johan Hari. — Doug Segal 🧔🏻❄️ (@doug_segal) February 22, 2018