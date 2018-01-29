Michael Gove has joked he and Philip Hammond are “highly aligned” on Brexit and said Theresa May must embrace an “exciting domestic agenda”, amid turmoil within the Conservative Party over the prime minister’s leadership and her strategy for leaving the European Union.

The environment secretary, who led the ‘Leave’ campaign at the referendum, stood in for the chancellor to give a speech at a drinks reception for Tory activists in Westminster on Monday evening.

“Sadly events outside his control have meant he [Hammond] can’t be here this evening and I have come instead,” Gove said. “Now for some of you I have to apologise for his absence and for my presence.

“For those of you wondering what the difference is between myself and the chancellor, let me assure you that in every area we remain highly aligned.”

He added to laughter: “And while he reserves the right to diverge from my position, he hasn’t yet found it necessary to contemplate moving a scintilla away from where I stand.”

Hammond, who campaigned for ‘Remain’, infuriated many Brexit-supporting Tory MPs last week when he said he wanted to see only a “modest” change in the relationship between the UK and the EU.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the powerful eurosceptic European Reform Group of Tory MPs, over the weekend suggested the prime minister should fire her chancellor.