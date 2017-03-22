All Sections
    22/03/2017 12:34 GMT | Updated 22/03/2017 14:44 GMT

    Milo Yiannopoulos Hits Out At Aamer Anwar After Glasgow University Rector Loss

    The 'darling of the alt-right' suffered a crushing defeat.

    Milo Yiannopoulos has hit out at human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar after his defeat in the race to become rector at Glasgow University

    Following a campaign in which he pledged to ban safe spaces, pull funding for therapy sessions and make sure students encounter as much “upsetting, offensive, and bubble-bursting material as possible”, Yiannopoulos received just 533 of 8,210 student votes. 

    The former Breitbart journalist missed on the position of rector - an honorary role that represents the entire student body - by a big margin, with 4,458 students opting for anti-war campaigner Anwar.  

    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Alt-right journalist Milo Yiannopoulos has hit back at Glasgow University's new rector after his crushing defeat last night 

    But professional provocateur Yiannopoulos has now fired back at Anwar, telling The Huffington Post UK: “He needs this a lot more than I do, so good luck to him. 

    “But if he bans binge-drinking - remember he said it turns people into terrorists - I will come for him.” 

    The nomination of the so-called “darling of the alt-right” divided opinion on campus.  

    Aamer Anwar
    Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar said Yiannopoulos' career is 'spiralling into the gutter where it belongs' 

    More than 3,500 “disgusted” people signed a petition demanding Yiannopoulos was removed from the ballot on the grounds he spreads “hate and violence”, while others protested during hustings for the role

    However, other students set up a group in support of the 32-year-old, saying his election would symbolise the end of an “intolerant, authoritarian” attitude on campus.

    While Anwar refused to respond directly to Yiannopoulos’ comments, he said in a blog on HuffPost UK: “I always believed the best way to combat this vicious troll was to demolish him through debate and by thousands of students turning out to vote in a message of unity against his hatred and bigotry.  

    “His career is spiralling into the gutter where it belongs. This wasn’t just a defeat for Milo it was a humiliating and derisory defeat for the politics of hate that his Alt-Right followers espouse.” 

    The Glasgow University graduate added: “Let me make it simple for Mr Yannopolous, your politics of hate will never be welcome at our University, in Glasgow or in Scotland.” 

    Dozens of students celebrated the 49-year-old’s landslide victory:  

    Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also congratulated Anwar on his win.

    Anwar will hold the role of rector for the next three years, taking over from his predecessor Edward Snowden. 

