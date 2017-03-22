Milo Yiannopoulos has hit out at human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar after his defeat in the race to become rector at Glasgow University.

Following a campaign in which he pledged to ban safe spaces, pull funding for therapy sessions and make sure students encounter as much “upsetting, offensive, and bubble-bursting material as possible”, Yiannopoulos received just 533 of 8,210 student votes.

The former Breitbart journalist missed on the position of rector - an honorary role that represents the entire student body - by a big margin, with 4,458 students opting for anti-war campaigner Anwar.