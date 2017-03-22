Milo Yiannopoulos has hit out at human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar after his defeat in the race to become rector at Glasgow University.
Following a campaign in which he pledged to ban safe spaces, pull funding for therapy sessions and make sure students encounter as much “upsetting, offensive, and bubble-bursting material as possible”, Yiannopoulos received just 533 of 8,210 student votes.
The former Breitbart journalist missed on the position of rector - an honorary role that represents the entire student body - by a big margin, with 4,458 students opting for anti-war campaigner Anwar.
But professional provocateur Yiannopoulos has now fired back at Anwar, telling The Huffington Post UK: “He needs this a lot more than I do, so good luck to him.
“But if he bans binge-drinking - remember he said it turns people into terrorists - I will come for him.”
The nomination of the so-called “darling of the alt-right” divided opinion on campus.
More than 3,500 “disgusted” people signed a petition demanding Yiannopoulos was removed from the ballot on the grounds he spreads “hate and violence”, while others protested during hustings for the role.
However, other students set up a group in support of the 32-year-old, saying his election would symbolise the end of an “intolerant, authoritarian” attitude on campus.
While Anwar refused to respond directly to Yiannopoulos’ comments, he said in a blog on HuffPost UK: “I always believed the best way to combat this vicious troll was to demolish him through debate and by thousands of students turning out to vote in a message of unity against his hatred and bigotry.
“His career is spiralling into the gutter where it belongs. This wasn’t just a defeat for Milo it was a humiliating and derisory defeat for the politics of hate that his Alt-Right followers espouse.”
The Glasgow University graduate added: “Let me make it simple for Mr Yannopolous, your politics of hate will never be welcome at our University, in Glasgow or in Scotland.”
Dozens of students celebrated the 49-year-old’s landslide victory:
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also congratulated Anwar on his win.
Anwar will hold the role of rector for the next three years, taking over from his predecessor Edward Snowden.