Young people across Barnsley are being supported by a pioneering mental health scheme embedded in secondary schools.

Mind Space, an initiative piloted in 10 Barnsley secondary schools by Wellspring Academy Trust, places mental health practitioners in the schools to promote early intervention and build resilience through group classroom-based workshops on topics such as self-harm, depression and suicide.

This comes as the Local Government Association (LGA) has today [Wednesday 7 February] said all secondary schools should have mental health counsellors to give help to pupils when they need it. They argued this is “vital”, as some young people may wait more than a year for support through local mental health services.

The LGA is calling for 5% of the funding pledged to improve young people’s mental wellbeing to be used in schools.

One of the schools running Mind Space is Horizon Community College, which HuffPost UK visited to see how the scheme is helping children.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW PARENTS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

The college is home to a wellbeing suite, described by children as a “safe haven” where they come to have one-on-one sessions as well as group workshops about wellbeing.