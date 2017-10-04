More than a fifth of Monarch passengers who were abroad when the airline collapsed have returned to the UK since the biggest peacetime repatriation started on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that so far 119 flights had brought back 23,321 people, with another 11,091 expected to return on Wednesday, the Press Association reported.

The remaining 87,431 Monarch Airlines customers are expected to be back in the UK by October 15, at no extra cost.

The CAA and the Government are working together to deliver the programme, which was prompted by the airline going into administration and cancelling the flights and holidays of 860,000 people.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the vast majority of Monarch customers will not receive an automatic refund, with administrators KPMG estimating that just 10%-15% of those affected have bookings protected by the Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (Atol).