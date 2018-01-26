More Nurses Are Leaving The NHS Than Joining, Report Reveals

More nurses are now leaving the NHS than joining, a new report by MPs has revealed.

Members of the Commons’ health select committee say the government has paid too little attention to keeping frontline staff, meaning those who are left face ever-increasing workloads and pressures.

The report, which will be published in full on Friday, is the result of an inquiry into the nursing workforce, which found many NHS staff are struggling with poor access to continuing professional development, low pay and “a general sense of not feeling valued”.

Latest figures show more than 33,000 nurses walked away last year - a rise of 20% since 2012-13.

Committee chair Sarah Wollaston, Conservative MP for Totnes and a qualified doctor, said: “We met many front line nurses during the course of this inquiry.

“We heard a clear message about workload pressures as well as ideas about how to address these.

“We will return to this subject in a year to make sure that improvements have been made in nurse retention, working conditions, and continuing professional development.”

The committee wants the government to reverse cuts to nurses’ professional development budgets and establish ring-fenced funds in every hospital trust for training and support, as well as “closely monitor” the impact of the removal of nursing bursaries, which were scrapped in 2017 - prompting a huge outcry.