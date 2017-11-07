More Than Half Of MPs Support Abortion Clinic Protest Buffer Zones

More than half of MPs would support the introduction of “buffer zones” to stop protests outside abortion clinics, according to a new poll.

A survey by YouGov revealed 57% backed a decision by Ealing Council to explore the possibility of ending demonstrations in the immediate vicinity of a clinic in its area, after local MP Rupa Huq called for a change in the law to protect those receiving treatment.

Huq, who will lead a debate on the issue in the Commons on Tuesday, wants to table an amendment to new domestic violence legislation being brought about by the government.

She said vulnerable women in her constituency are being targeted by pro-life protesters, who she accused of “weaponising rosary beads”.