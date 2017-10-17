Mums In Prison Explain Why Maintaining A Bond With Their Children Is So Important

Mums in prison have spoken about a pilot scheme that has made it possible for them to maintain a bond with their children, so their kids don’t feel like they’re the ones being “punished”.

The women detailed their experiences of being incarcerated - from home raids, arrests, court, sentencing, and the visits from their kids - as part of a film created by national charity, the Prison Advice and Care Trust (Pact).

One mother expressed how she initially felt when she went to prison.

“As much as you’re getting punished, your kids are getting punished as well,” she said.

“There was not enough support, we were just ripped away from each other.”

But it doesn’t have to be this way. These women were part of a trial initiative by Pact called the ‘Visiting Mum’ scheme, which provides assistance and support to children visiting their mothers in prison.