MPs who vote against Article 50 being triggered would be behaving like Donald Trump, Yvette Cooper has warned.

The senior Labour MP who serves as chair of the Commons home affairs committee, said on Thusday evening that attempting to “block” Brexit would move the UK towards being a country that “no longer respects democratic values”.

Cooper campaigned strongly for a ‘Remain’ vote in the EU referendum. But her constitunecy, like the country, voted to 'Leave'. The Supreme Court will rule on Tuesday on whether Theresa May needs to ask parliament to approve the start of the Brexit process.

“It was a referendum that was fought in good faith and nobody said at any time ‘you know what, I am not going to respect the result afterwards’,” Cooper told an audience at Queen Mary University’s Mile End Institute.

“That’s the kind of thing Donald Trump says - and did say it before the presidential election - and we were all appalled and horrified that he was saying that about the outcome a vote.”

The president-elect of the United States, who takes power today, caused uproar during the second debate with Hillary Clinton by suggesting he would refuse to accept the result of the election if he lost.