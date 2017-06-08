Mum Gave Birth To 13 Pound Baby: 'It Looked Like They Pulled A Toddler Out My Belly'

A mum who gave birth to a baby weighing 13 pounds and 5 ounces has said she wasn’t prepared for having such a big baby.

Chrissy Corbitt, from Florida, US, gave birth to her fourth child Carleigh on 15 May 2017 via caesarean section.

“It looked they pulled a toddler out of my belly, she’s so big,” Corbitt told ABC News.

“When the doctor was pulling her out of me I just started hearing them all laughing in the operating room.

“They were throwing out numbers and when they showed her to me and said 13.5 I couldn’t believe it.”