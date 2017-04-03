A mum’s reaction after giving birth to an 11lb 2oz baby at home with no intervention summed up the experience perfectly.

Natalie, from the US, had asked photographer Laura Fifield to document her birth at home to capture moments that she’d never forget.

The mum-to-be said she’d had an inkling her child was going to be on the heavier side, and boy was she right.

After giving birth naturally at home with no intervention and holding her baby for the first time, Natalie’s face said it all.