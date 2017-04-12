A woman gave birth to her twins two weeks apart after unexpectedly going into labour at 24 weeks.

LaTroya Woolridge from Texas, US, drove herself to hospital in January 2017 when she started to experience “excruciating” pains.

When she arrived, she was told she was in active labour and gave birth to her daughter, Amara, within “minutes”. Amara weighed one pound three ounces.

“It was the most terrifying experience of my life,” she told PEOPLE. “Initially, we were told that Amara’s heart tone could not be detected, so when I finally delivered her and saw her feet moving I was filled with joy.”