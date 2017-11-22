A mum who was shamed for breastfeeding her 10-month-old baby at Disneyland showed just how much she didn’t care for the opinions of her critics.

Brittni Medina, from the US, said she and her family often head to Disneyland in California and she’s happy to nurse while there.

But on one particular trip, Medina realised some women around her were not best pleased with the fact she was feeding uncovered.

So she put on her biggest smile and got her husband to snap a photo - with them in the background.