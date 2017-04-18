A mum who was trolled for crowdfunding for a family holiday to Disney World, has now raised more than enough for the “once-in-a-lifetime adventure”.

Nikki Smith, from Bristol, set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to take her 10- and 12-year-old daughters to Disney World, but took it down after strangers called her a “scrounger”.

However, following support from friends and an anonymous donor, she reinstated the appeal and has since raised more than £6,000.

“I will not be shamed because I wanted to do more for my children,” Smith wrote.

SWNS

”If I had lied and said one of my children was ill when they weren’t to raise the money I could have understood the backlash but I was totally upfront and honest,” Smith explained.

“I made this page because a few people I know told me they had funded their travel in this way and I thought well I can at least try.

“I never meant to upset anyone. I’m traumatised by the abuse and negativity I have received and only put this back up because a lot of people said I should.

“I won’t let anyone bully me anymore. Online trolls are hurtful and cruel, I haven’t hurt anyone and I was only trying to fulfill my children’s dreams.”

Brazil Photo Press/CON via Getty Images

In her original crowdfunding page Smith, who works as a carer, explained that by the time she would be able to save up enough money to take her girls on this holiday-of-a-lifetime, they would be too grown up to enjoy it.

She has now issued a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has made a donation.

“I am ever so grateful for every donation, large or small,” she wrote.